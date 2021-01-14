On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Jan. 14

EAST

LIU 77, Wagner 66

Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57

Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82

Temple 62, UCF 55

SOUTH

Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67

Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46

FAU 81, FIU 79

Hampton 69, SC-Upstate 68

Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64

UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54

        Read more Sports News news.

UNC-Greensboro 87, Samford 63

Winthrop 72, Longwood 61

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56

Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61

Purdue 81, Indiana 69

FAR WEST

BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 52

Colorado 89, California 60

Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

E. Washington 75, S. Utah 63

Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70

Montana 67, N. Arizona 56

Montana St. 71, Portland St. 64

N. Colorado 74, Idaho 54

Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58

San Francisco 79, Portland 63

Southern Cal 95, Washington 68

UCLA 91, Washington St. 61

Utah 79, Stanford 65

Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration