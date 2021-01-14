Thursday, Jan. 14
EAST
LIU 77, Wagner 66
Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57
Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48
St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82
Temple 62, UCF 55
SOUTH
Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67
Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46
FAU 81, FIU 79
Hampton 69, SC-Upstate 68
Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64
UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54
UNC-Greensboro 87, Samford 63
Winthrop 72, Longwood 61
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56
Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61
Purdue 81, Indiana 69
FAR WEST
BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52
Colorado 89, California 60
Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57
E. Washington 75, S. Utah 63
Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70
Montana 67, N. Arizona 56
Montana St. 71, Portland St. 64
N. Colorado 74, Idaho 54
Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58
San Francisco 79, Portland 63
Southern Cal 95, Washington 68
UCLA 91, Washington St. 61
Utah 79, Stanford 65
Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45
