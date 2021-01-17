Sunday, Jan. 17
EAST
Albany (NY) 83, NJIT 71
Army 76, Boston U. 65
Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61
Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87
Dayton 67, George Washington 54
Hofstra 68, Delaware 67
Lafayette 72, Loyola (Md.) 70
Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67
Navy 71, American U. 59
New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64
Norfolk St. 83, Delaware St. 79, OT
UMBC 57, Hartford 49
UMass 65, Fordham 46
Vermont 88, Maine 60
W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67
William & Mary 69, Drexel 64
SOUTH
Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79
Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66
Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 86, Evansville 55
Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68
Iowa 96, Northwestern 73
Loyola of Chicago 88, N. Iowa 46
Missouri St. 94, Missouri S&T 49
Purdue 80, Penn St. 72
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, UCF 58
Tulsa 58, Memphis 57
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72
Idaho St. 57, Sacramento St. 56, OT
Nevada 79, Fresno St. 65
Santa Clara 69, San Diego 63
Weber St. 94, Tarleton State 79
