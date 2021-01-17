Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Jan. 17

EAST

Albany (NY) 83, NJIT 71

Army 76, Boston U. 65

Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87

Dayton 67, George Washington 54

Hofstra 68, Delaware 67

Lafayette 72, Loyola (Md.) 70

Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67

Navy 71, American U. 59

New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64

Norfolk St. 83, Delaware St. 79, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

UMBC 57, Hartford 49

UMass 65, Fordham 46

Vermont 88, Maine 60

W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67

William & Mary 69, Drexel 64

SOUTH

Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79

Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66

Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

MIDWEST

Bradley 86, Evansville 55

Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68

Iowa 96, Northwestern 73

Loyola of Chicago 88, N. Iowa 46

Missouri St. 94, Missouri S&T 49

Purdue 80, Penn St. 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, UCF 58

Tulsa 58, Memphis 57

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72

Idaho St. 57, Sacramento St. 56, OT

Nevada 79, Fresno St. 65

Santa Clara 69, San Diego 63

Weber St. 94, Tarleton State 79

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration