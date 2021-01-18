On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 1:01 pm
Monday, Jan. 18

EAST

La Salle 90, Saint Joseph’s 83

St. John’s 74, UConn 70

Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 69

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48

ETSU 92, VMI 81

Florida St. 78, Louisville 65

Samford 82, W. Carolina 78

Southern U. 102, MVSU 61

UNC-Greensboro 87, The Citadel 73

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 77, Kansas 69

Prairie View 59, Grambling St. 50

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65

UNLV 53, New Mexico 46

Wyoming 77, Air Force 58

