Monday, Jan. 18
EAST
La Salle 90, Saint Joseph’s 83
St. John’s 74, UConn 70
Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 69
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48
ETSU 92, VMI 81
Florida St. 78, Louisville 65
Samford 82, W. Carolina 78
Southern U. 102, MVSU 61
UNC-Greensboro 87, The Citadel 73
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Kansas 69
Prairie View 59, Grambling St. 50
FAR WEST
Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65
UNLV 53, New Mexico 46
Wyoming 77, Air Force 58
