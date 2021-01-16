On Air: Motley Fool Money
Collins scores 24 to carry Davidson past La Salle 77-53

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:07 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Collins had a career-high 24 points as Davidson routed La Salle 77-53 on Saturday.

Collins shot 10 for 12 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic had 17 points for Davidson (8-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Kellan Grady, who led the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 18 points per game, scored just four on 2-of-11 shooting.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 44-25 at halftime. The Wildcats’ 44 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Scott Spencer had 12 points for the Explorers (5-8, 2-4).

Sherif Kenney, the Explorers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at nine points per game, scored two points and missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

