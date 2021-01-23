On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Colorado 70, Washington St. 59

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:06 pm
COLORADO (12-4)

Battey 6-11 4-4 16, Walton 3-4 0-0 6, Parquet 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 5-9 2-2 12, Schwartz 4-8 2-3 11, Daniels 2-6 0-0 6, Horne 1-4 2-2 5, Walker 3-3 2-4 9, Barthelemy 2-4 0-0 5, Clifford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-15 70.

WASHINGTON ST. (9-6)

Jakimovski 1-6 0-0 2, Abogidi 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 4-6 2-3 10, Bonton 8-20 4-5 21, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Rodman 1-3 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-10 59.

Halftime_Washington St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 6-14 (Daniels 2-5, Barthelemy 1-1, Walker 1-1, Horne 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Wright 0-2), Washington St. 7-16 (Williams 4-6, Rapp 1-1, Abogidi 1-2, Bonton 1-3, Rodman 0-1, Jakimovski 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado 23 (Wright 7), Washington St. 28 (Jakimovski 7). Assists_Colorado 15 (Wright 5), Washington St. 9 (Bonton 3). Total Fouls_Colorado 13, Washington St. 18.

