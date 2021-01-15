Colorado 75, California 59

CALIFORNIA (0-11)
Onyiah 4-9 5-11 13, Samb 2-3 0-0 4, Daniels 3-15 2-3 9, McIntosh 4-8 2-2 14, Olson 0-5 0-0 0, Heide 1-2 0-0 2, Muca 4-5 0-0 11, Richey 2-8 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 9-16 59
COLORADO (5-6)
Tuitele 3-4 1-2 7, Formann 7-8 0-0 19, Hollingshed 7-12 3-4 18, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Sherrod 1-1 0-0 2, Jank 0-1 0-0 0, Whittaker 1-6 0-0 2, Blacksten 2-6 0-0 5, Finau 1-4 2-2 5, Jones 3-4 1-2 8, Kulinska 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Buford 0-3 1-2 1, LaFontaine 1-3 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-57 8-13 75
|California
|18
|7
|14
|20
|—
|59
|Colorado
|22
|20
|16
|17
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_California 10-27 (Daniels 1-6, McIntosh 4-7, Olson 0-3, Muca 3-3, Richey 2-8), Colorado 9-20 (Tuitele 0-1, Formann 5-6, Hollingshed 1-3, Whittaker 0-1, Blacksten 1-3, Finau 1-2, Jones 1-1, Buford 0-2, LaFontaine 0-1). Assists_California 17 (McIntosh 10), Colorado 15 (Tuitele 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 35 (Onyiah 5-12), Colorado 35 (Hollingshed 4-9). Total Fouls_California 14, Colorado 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
