Colorado 77, No. 1 Stanford 72, OT

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 5:17 pm
STANFORD (11-1)

Belibi 2-6 0-0 4, Lexie Hull 6-13 5-7 19, Jones 8-17 0-1 16, Williams 3-12 2-2 9, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4, Prechtel 2-5 0-0 5, Lacie Hull 1-3 0-0 2, Jump 0-3 0-0 0, Brink 5-5 2-3 13, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 9-13 72

COLORADO (6-6)

Tuitele 3-7 4-8 10, Formann 5-7 2-2 15, Hollingshed 12-24 4-4 32, Knight 1-5 0-0 2, Sherrod 3-7 2-5 9, Whittaker 0-5 2-2 2, Finau 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 1-2 5, Kulinska 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 15-23 77

Stanford 17 15 21 14 5 72
Colorado 14 15 22 16 10 77

3-Point Goals_Stanford 5-22 (Hull 2-6, Jones 0-1, Williams 1-6, Wilson 0-2, Prechtel 1-2, Hull 0-1, Jump 0-3, Brink 1-1), Colorado 8-22 (Tuitele 0-1, Formann 3-4, Hollingshed 4-10, Knight 0-1, Sherrod 1-1, Whittaker 0-2, Finau 0-1, Jones 0-2). Assists_Stanford 12 (Wilson 4), Colorado 12 (Formann 3). Fouled Out_Stanford Brink. Rebounds_Stanford 41 (Jones 3-7), Colorado 40 (Tuitele 4-8). Total Fouls_Stanford 20, Colorado 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

