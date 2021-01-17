Colorado 77, No. 1 Stanford 72, OT

STANFORD (11-1)
Belibi 2-6 0-0 4, Lexie Hull 6-13 5-7 19, Jones 8-17 0-1 16, Williams 3-12 2-2 9, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4, Prechtel 2-5 0-0 5, Lacie Hull 1-3 0-0 2, Jump 0-3 0-0 0, Brink 5-5 2-3 13, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 9-13 72
COLORADO (6-6)
Tuitele 3-7 4-8 10, Formann 5-7 2-2 15, Hollingshed 12-24 4-4 32, Knight 1-5 0-0 2, Sherrod 3-7 2-5 9, Whittaker 0-5 2-2 2, Finau 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 1-2 5, Kulinska 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 15-23 77
|Stanford
|17
|15
|21
|14
|5
|—
|72
|Colorado
|14
|15
|22
|16
|10
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Stanford 5-22 (Hull 2-6, Jones 0-1, Williams 1-6, Wilson 0-2, Prechtel 1-2, Hull 0-1, Jump 0-3, Brink 1-1), Colorado 8-22 (Tuitele 0-1, Formann 3-4, Hollingshed 4-10, Knight 0-1, Sherrod 1-1, Whittaker 0-2, Finau 0-1, Jones 0-2). Assists_Stanford 12 (Wilson 4), Colorado 12 (Formann 3). Fouled Out_Stanford Brink. Rebounds_Stanford 41 (Jones 3-7), Colorado 40 (Tuitele 4-8). Total Fouls_Stanford 20, Colorado 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments