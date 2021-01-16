Colorado 77, Stanford 64

STANFORD (8-5)
Delaire 5-15 2-2 13, Williams 7-15 1-1 17, O.da Silva 7-14 6-6 22, Davis 1-5 2-2 4, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 1-1 3-3 5, Angel 0-3 0-0 0, Taitz 0-5 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Keefe 1-1 1-1 3, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-15 64.
COLORADO (11-3)
Battey 5-9 3-3 13, Horne 3-8 2-2 10, Parquet 2-8 0-0 6, Wright 6-12 2-2 14, Schwartz 2-8 2-2 6, Daniels 3-7 0-0 9, Walker 4-9 3-4 11, Barthelemy 1-2 0-0 3, T.da Silva 2-4 0-0 5, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Clifford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 12-13 77.
Halftime_Colorado 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 5-18 (O.da Silva 2-3, Williams 2-5, Delaire 1-1, O’Connell 0-1, Angel 0-2, Davis 0-3, Taitz 0-3), Colorado 9-27 (Daniels 3-6, Horne 2-5, Parquet 2-5, T.da Silva 1-1, Barthelemy 1-2, Battey 0-1, Walker 0-2, Wright 0-2, Schwartz 0-3). Rebounds_Stanford 31 (O.da Silva 12), Colorado 38 (Battey 12). Assists_Stanford 7 (Williams, O.da Silva, O’Connell 2), Colorado 16 (Wright 8). Total Fouls_Stanford 13, Colorado 13.
