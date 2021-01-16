On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Colorado St. 88, San Jose St. 61

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

COLORADO ST. (10-2)

Moors 7-9 0-0 14, Thistlewood 5-10 4-4 16, K.Moore 5-12 0-0 15, Stevens 6-7 1-1 16, Roddy 4-8 1-2 9, Tonje 1-8 0-0 3, Byrd 2-5 0-0 4, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 4-6 0-0 9, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 6-7 88.

SAN JOSE ST. (2-10)

Agee 6-9 0-0 12, Lacewell 1-4 0-1 2, Dalcourt 4-12 0-2 10, O.Moore 3-7 0-1 6, Washington 5-14 4-6 15, Mendoza 5-12 2-3 15, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 7-15 61.

Halftime_Colorado St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 12-34 (K.Moore 5-12, Stevens 3-4, Thistlewood 2-6, Thomas 1-1, Tonje 1-6, Byrd 0-1, Moors 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Roddy 0-1, Young 0-1), San Jose St. 6-22 (Mendoza 3-7, Dalcourt 2-6, Washington 1-5, Lacewell 0-1, O.Moore 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Colorado St. 42 (Roddy 13), San Jose St. 26 (O.Moore 6). Assists_Colorado St. 15 (Stevens 5), San Jose St. 6 (Washington 5). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 18, San Jose St. 10.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration