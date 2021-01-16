Colorado St. 88, San Jose St. 61

COLORADO ST. (10-2)
Moors 7-9 0-0 14, Thistlewood 5-10 4-4 16, K.Moore 5-12 0-0 15, Stevens 6-7 1-1 16, Roddy 4-8 1-2 9, Tonje 1-8 0-0 3, Byrd 2-5 0-0 4, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 4-6 0-0 9, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 6-7 88.
SAN JOSE ST. (2-10)
Agee 6-9 0-0 12, Lacewell 1-4 0-1 2, Dalcourt 4-12 0-2 10, O.Moore 3-7 0-1 6, Washington 5-14 4-6 15, Mendoza 5-12 2-3 15, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 7-15 61.
Halftime_Colorado St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 12-34 (K.Moore 5-12, Stevens 3-4, Thistlewood 2-6, Thomas 1-1, Tonje 1-6, Byrd 0-1, Moors 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Roddy 0-1, Young 0-1), San Jose St. 6-22 (Mendoza 3-7, Dalcourt 2-6, Washington 1-5, Lacewell 0-1, O.Moore 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Colorado St. 42 (Roddy 13), San Jose St. 26 (O.Moore 6). Assists_Colorado St. 15 (Stevens 5), San Jose St. 6 (Washington 5). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 18, San Jose St. 10.
