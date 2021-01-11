Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Colorado tops Utah behind double-doubles by Schwartz, Walker

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 8:28 pm
1 min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 15 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV tied Colorado’s career assists record and the Buffaloes rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 65-58 on Monday.

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it. The Buffaloes, who entered leading the nation in free-throw percentage (85.6%), finished 18 of 24 at the stripe.

Wright had nine points and four assists, tying Jay Humphries as CU’s all-time assists leader with 562.

Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12), which won at Utah for the first time in nine meetings. Colorado’s last win at Utah was during the 2011-12 season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Timmy Allen led Utah (4-5, 1-4) with 19 points, and Alfonso Plummer added 12. Mikael Jantunen, coming off a career-high 20 points against No. 17 Oregon, was held to six points.

Utah led 37-27 at halftime but didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until the 14:11 mark. Colorado scored 15 straight points during the drought for a 42-37 advantage.

Colorado is scheduled to host California on Wednesday in its second three-game conference week this season. Utah ends a four-game homestand on Thursday against Stanford.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration