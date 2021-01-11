Colorado tops Utah behind double-doubles by Schwartz, Walker

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 15 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV tied Colorado’s career assists record and the Buffaloes rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 65-58 on Monday.

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it. The Buffaloes, who entered leading the nation in free-throw percentage (85.6%), finished 18 of 24 at the stripe.

Wright had nine points and four assists, tying Jay Humphries as CU’s all-time assists leader with 562.

Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12), which won at Utah for the first time in nine meetings. Colorado’s last win at Utah was during the 2011-12 season.

Timmy Allen led Utah (4-5, 1-4) with 19 points, and Alfonso Plummer added 12. Mikael Jantunen, coming off a career-high 20 points against No. 17 Oregon, was held to six points.

Utah led 37-27 at halftime but didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until the 14:11 mark. Colorado scored 15 straight points during the drought for a 42-37 advantage.

Colorado is scheduled to host California on Wednesday in its second three-game conference week this season. Utah ends a four-game homestand on Thursday against Stanford.

