Colorado uses balanced offense to beat Stanford 77-64

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:35 pm
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 14 points with eight assists and Evan Battey scored 13 with 12 rebounds and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Stanford 77-64 on Saturday.

Colorado used a 14-0 run in the final 3:43 of the first half for a 40-26 lead at intermission. Buffaloes freshman Tristan da Silva, the younger brother of Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, buried his first career 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the half.

Colorado (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference) had nine players enter the scoring column by halftime. Stanford (8-5, 4-3) — which has now dropped two straight — never got within eight points in the second half.

Jabari Walker scored 11 for the Buffs and Jeriah Horne 10 for Colorado, which is 5-0 in Boulder this season.

Oscar da Silva led the Cardinal with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Ziaire Williams scored 17 and Jaiden Delaire 13.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Returns home to face USC on Jan. 21 and UCLA two days later.

Colorado: Heads to Washington state to face the Huskies of Washington in Seattle on Jan. 20 and Washington State in Pullman on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

