Cooks scores 25 to lead NJIT over Stony Brook 74-65

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:20 pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks had a season-high 25 points as NJIT topped Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.

Miles Coleman had 12 points for NJIT (5-6, 4-5 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 10 points.

Jaden Sayles scored a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds for the Seawolves (6-7, 4-3). Juan Felix Rodriguez added 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

