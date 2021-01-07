On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cool scores 20 to lift Idaho St. over N. Arizona 73-69

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 10:59 pm
1 min read
      

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tarik Cool had 20 points as Idaho State came out of two weeks of quarantine to narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 73-69 on Thursday night.

The Bengals have been quarantined by the coronavirus since just before Christmas and held a one-point lead heading into the final 71 seconds against Northern Arizona.

Robert Ford made two free throws, Cool hit a jump shot, made a steal and was fouled and both free throws for a 69-62 lead with 26 seconds left. After NAU’s Nik Main buried a 3-pointer, Cool and Ford made four of six from the line to close it out.

Cool was 10 of 11 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds. Ford had 17 points and six rebounds for Idaho State (5-5, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Daxton Carr added 12 points.

Brayden Parker, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bengals, shot 1 of 5 for three points.

Cameron Shelton had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Lumberjacks (3-7, 2-2). Mains added 15 points. Ajang Aguek had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

