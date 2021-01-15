On Air: This Just In
Court filing seeks to save MSU women’s swimming and diving

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 7:34 pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan State’s women’s swimming and diving team are seeking an injunction to prevent the school from dropping the program.

Attorney Jill Zwagerman said a request for preliminary injunction was filed Friday. The motion filed in U.S. District Court in Michigan names Michigan State, the school’s Board of Trustees, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. and athletic director Bill Beekman as defendants. The filing seeks to restrain the school from eliminating the women’s varsity swimming and diving team — or any other women’s teams or athletic participation opportunities.

In an accompanying brief, the plaintiffs said Michigan State is in violation of Title IX and has a history of failing to comply with Title IX’s athletic participation opportunity requirements.

Michigan State announced in October it was dropping swimming and diving teams for men and women after the 2020-21 season, citing a financial crisis.

Plaintiffs are requesting a hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction by Feb. 1.

A message was left with Michigan State seeking comment.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

