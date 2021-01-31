On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

COVID-concerns: Richmond pauses men’s hoops for 3rd time

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 7:58 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond is pausing all men’s basketball activities in response to the results of Sunday’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in the Spiders’ program.

The decision comes two days after No. 22 Saint Louis, which had traveled to Richmond for a Friday night game against the Spiders, instead opted to return home without elaboration, but without playing because of concerns raised by its medical staff.

The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10) have now paused three times for COVID-related concerns. They paused for COVID reasons in early December, missing approximately a week of basketball activity. They experienced a two-week COVID pause in mid-January.

Richmond says it’s Tuesday night game against George Moason has been postponed and no decisions have been made related to future games for the Spiders.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

The school says it continues to follow the guidance of University health officials and the protocols as set by the Virginia Department of Health.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover