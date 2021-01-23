On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Crawford scores 25 to carry Louisiana Tech past UTEP 73-55

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had a career-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 73-55 on Saturday night.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Souley Boum had 23 points and five steals for the Miners (7-7, 3-5). Kristian Sjolund added eight rebounds and Christian Agnew had six.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine