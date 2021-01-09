On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

CS Bakersfield 62, Cal Poly 49

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 12:20 am
< a min read
      

CAL POLY (2-5)

Crowe 1-4 0-0 3, Jaakkola 3-4 4-6 10, Till 1-1 3-4 5, Rogers 8-15 0-0 18, K.Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Stevenson 2-8 0-0 5, Hollingsworth 1-2 0-0 2, Pierce 0-5 0-0 0, Prukop 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 7-10 49.

CS BAKERSFIELD (6-4)

Stith 4-4 1-2 9, Buckingham 1-7 3-3 5, Perry 4-11 3-4 11, Edler-Davis 1-6 2-2 5, McCall 4-5 0-0 8, Moore 3-7 3-4 10, Williams 3-8 4-4 11, Readus 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 1-3 0-0 3, C.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Easter 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 21-55 16-20 62.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 30-19. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 4-20 (Rogers 2-5, Crowe 1-4, Stevenson 1-6, Prukop 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Sanders 0-2), CS Bakersfield 4-14 (Moore 1-1, Edler-Davis 1-2, Henson 1-3, Williams 1-5, Buckingham 0-1, Easter 0-1, C.Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Stith. Rebounds_Cal Poly 28 (Till 9), CS Bakersfield 31 (Perry 8). Assists_Cal Poly 6 (Rogers, Prukop 2), CS Bakersfield 11 (Perry 5). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 19, CS Bakersfield 17.

