CS Bakersfield 67, Cal Poly 50

CAL POLY (2-6)
Jaakkola 2-6 1-2 5, Till 3-5 2-4 8, Pierce 4-11 4-4 12, Rogers 3-11 4-4 11, Sanders 0-6 0-0 0, Crowe 3-8 0-0 8, Stevenson 1-4 0-0 2, Hollingsworth 1-2 0-0 2, Prukop 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-56 11-14 50.
CS BAKERSFIELD (7-4)
Stith 0-2 1-2 1, Buckingham 5-9 1-2 13, Perry 0-4 0-0 0, Edler-Davis 4-6 2-4 12, McCall 5-8 1-2 11, Moore 7-13 3-5 18, Williams 2-9 3-3 7, Readus 1-1 0-1 2, Henson 1-5 0-0 3, Easter 0-0 0-0 0, C.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 11-19 67.
Halftime_CS Bakersfield 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 3-21 (Crowe 2-5, Rogers 1-3, Till 0-1, Prukop 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Pierce 0-4, Sanders 0-4), CS Bakersfield 6-16 (Buckingham 2-3, Edler-Davis 2-3, Moore 1-2, Henson 1-5, Perry 0-1, Stith 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Cal Poly 29 (Jaakkola, Till, Sanders, Stevenson 5), CS Bakersfield 41 (Buckingham, Moore, Readus 7). Assists_Cal Poly 9 (Pierce 4), CS Bakersfield 15 (Moore, Williams 4). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 19, CS Bakersfield 18.
