On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Long Beach State (2-3, 1-1) vs. Cal State Fullerton (1-2, 0-2)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Long Beach State. In its last six wins against the Beach, Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 5 points. Long Beach State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, an 81-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: Cal State Fullerton’s Tray Maddox Jr. has averaged 14.3 points while Dante Maddox Jr. has put up 10.7 points. For the Beach, Isaiah Washington has averaged 16.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 15.6 points.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Washington has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Beach have averaged 26.4 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 Db2 Tools Community January 2021 Update
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration