CSUB looks to extend streak vs UC Riverside

Cal State Bakersfield (10-4, 6-1) vs. UC Riverside (6-4, 3-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield looks for its seventh straight conference win against UC Riverside. Cal State Bakersfield’s last Big West loss came against the Long Beach State Beach 90-89 on Jan. 1. UC Riverside lost 47-45 loss at home to Cal State Bakersfield in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zyon Pullin, Arinze Chidom, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 61.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pullin has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UC Riverside field goals over the last three games. Pullin has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last four road games, scoring 69.8 points, while allowing 62 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Highlanders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UC Riverside has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Bakersfield defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 11th-lowest figure in the country. The UC Riverside offense has produced just 69 points through 10 games (ranked 217th among Division I teams).

