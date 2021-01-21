CSUB looks to extend streak vs UC Riverside

Cal State Bakersfield (9-4, 5-1) vs. UC Riverside (6-3, 3-1)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield looks for its sixth straight conference win against UC Riverside. Cal State Bakersfield’s last Big West loss came against the Long Beach State Beach 90-89 on Jan. 1. UC Riverside is coming off a 70-53 win over Cal Poly in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zyon Pullin, Arinze Chidom, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Highlanders have scored 77.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference competition.POTENT PULLIN: Pullin has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Highlanders are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 1-3 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 4-4 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 37.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

