Dalcourt, San Jose St. host Air Force

Air Force (4-10, 2-8) vs. San Jose State (3-11, 1-9)

Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center, Phoenix; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as A.J. Walker and Air Force will take on Jalen Dalcourt and San Jose State. Walker has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Dalcourt is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: San Jose State’s Dalcourt, Ralph Agee and Sebastian Mendoza have collectively accounted for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Falcons have scored 60.4 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 55.8 per game they recorded over four non-conference games.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 41.5 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-9 when they allow 72 or more points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Spartans are 0-10 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 64.5 points while giving up 92.8.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first in the MWC with an average of 73.8 possessions per game.

