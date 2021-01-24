On Air: Federal News Network program
Davidson 69, UMass 60

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 2:11 pm
DAVIDSON (9-5)

Brajkovic 4-6 0-0 8, Mennenga 5-11 0-0 11, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Grady 8-11 3-5 22, Lee 2-6 4-4 8, Boachie-Yiadom 3-5 1-1 8, Huffman 0-3 0-0 0, B.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, M.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 10-12 69.

UMASS (5-4)

DeGray 1-7 1-2 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 6-18 3-6 16, Fernandes 4-7 6-6 15, Pierre 1-7 2-2 5, Weeks 6-10 0-0 16, Garcia 1-3 0-0 2, Gasperini 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-56 12-16 60.

Halftime_UMass 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 5-18 (Grady 3-5, Boachie-Yiadom 1-3, Mennenga 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Lee 0-1, Brajkovic 0-2, Collins 0-2), UMass 8-22 (Weeks 4-5, T.Mitchell 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Fernandes 1-4, Pierre 1-6). Fouled Out_Brajkovic. Rebounds_Davidson 31 (Mennenga 8), UMass 26 (T.Mitchell 9). Assists_Davidson 18 (Grady 5), UMass 12 (T.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 18, UMass 14.

