Davis leads Texas State past UALR 63-59

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:07 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Marlin Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas State to a 63-59 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Davis also had eight turnovers but only five assists.

Caleb Asberry had 18 points for Texas State (8-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Harrell added 16 points.

After entering the locker room at the half with a 34-25 lead, Texas State managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Trojans’ 25 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Ruot Monyyong had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (7-5, 3-2). Nikola Maric added 13 points and eight rebounds. Marko Lukic had 11 points.

Markquis Nowell, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

