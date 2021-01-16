On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Davis scores 15 to lift Vermont past Maine 65-30

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:19 pm
< a min read
      

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 15 points, Vermont held Maine to a season-low score in a 65-30 win on Saturday.

Stef Smith added 14 points for Vermont (6-3, 6-3 America East Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Robin Duncan added nine rebounds and nine assists.

All 15 Wildcats saw playing time and 11 scored in the lop-sided win. The loss was Maine’s lowest output since a 46-26 defeat at seventh-ranked Virginia Nov. 27, 2019.

Solomon Iluyomade and Vilgot Larsson led Maine with seven points each. Iluyomade added 10 rebounds for the Black Bears (2-6, 2-5).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

LeChaun DuHart, who led the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored two on 1 of 5 shjooting in 29 minutes. Stephane Ingo, Maine’s second-leading scorer at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration