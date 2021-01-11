Davis scores 20 to carry SMU past Temple 79-68

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU defeated Temple 79-68 on Monday.

Feron Hunt had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (7-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ethan Chargois had 12 points and five assists.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (1-3, 0-3). Damian Dunn added 17 points, and J.P. Moorman II had eight rebounds.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. SMU defeated Temple 79-71 on Dec. 30.

___

___

