Davis scores 20 to carry SMU past Temple 79-68

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 7:27 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU defeated Temple 79-68 on Monday.

Feron Hunt had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (7-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ethan Chargois had 12 points and five assists.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (1-3, 0-3). Damian Dunn added 17 points, and J.P. Moorman II had eight rebounds.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. SMU defeated Temple 79-71 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

