Davis scores 23 to carry UC Irvine past UC San Diego 79-65

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DJ Davis had a season-high 23 points as UC Irvine topped UC San Diego 79-65 on Saturday.

Dawson Baker had 14 points for UC Irvine (6-4, 3-0 Big West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Collin Welp added 11 points.

Bryce Pope had 21 points for the Tritons (2-1, 0-1). Toni Rocak added 20 points.

Gabe Hadley, who was second on the Tritons in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, had only three points (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

