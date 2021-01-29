On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Davis scores 25 to lift Detroit Mercy past Youngstown State

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 7:36 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis had 25 points as Detroit Mercy narrowly defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

Matt Johnson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy (5-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 12 points and Noah Waterman had 10.

Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 10 seconds left and Shemar Rathan-Mayes was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Garrett Covington tied a season high with 24 points for the Penguins (8-9, 4-9). Michael Akuchie added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rathan-Mayes had 13 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|26 Future of Education Technology...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA satellites helped save 304 lives in 2020