Davis scores 26 to lift Detroit over Green Bay 86-61

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:06 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points and eight assists as Detroit rolled past Green Bay 86-61 on Friday night.

Bul Kuol had 19 points for Detroit (2-7, 1-4 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Noah Waterman added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.

PJ Pipes had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-10, 3-6). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Amari Davis, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Phoenix, had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

