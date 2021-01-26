Dayton 76, No. 22 Saint Louis 71

DAYTON (9-4)

Amzil 2-6 1-2 7, Tshimanga 0-4 1-2 1, Crutcher 8-14 6-7 27, Watson 6-11 2-2 18, Weaver 3-9 6-10 12, Nwokeji 3-6 2-2 9, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2, Brea 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-25 76.

SAINT LOUIS (7-2)

French 6-8 4-9 16, Collins 2-6 1-1 5, Goodwin 5-11 0-2 11, Jimerson 2-5 0-0 6, Perkins 8-18 4-4 20, Thatch 2-4 0-0 4, Linssen 3-3 1-1 7, Jacobs 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 10-17 71.

Halftime_Dayton 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 12-27 (Crutcher 5-9, Watson 4-6, Amzil 2-5, Nwokeji 1-3, Tshimanga 0-1, Weaver 0-3), Saint Louis 3-13 (Jimerson 2-4, Goodwin 1-3, Thatch 0-1, Collins 0-2, Perkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Tshimanga. Rebounds_Dayton 32 (Tshimanga 10), Saint Louis 29 (Goodwin 11). Assists_Dayton 12 (Amzil, Crutcher, Watson 3), Saint Louis 20 (Collins 11). Total Fouls_Dayton 15, Saint Louis 23.

