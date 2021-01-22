On Air: What's Working In Washington
Defender Tomori joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 2:57 pm
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Fikayo Tomori was loaned from Chelsea to AC Milan on Friday through the end of the season, giving the Rossoneri an added option in defense in their bid to win Serie A.

Milan said the deal includes an option to make the move permanent — with a reported price of nearly 30 million euros (more than $35 million).

Milan holds a three-point lead over city rival Inter Milan approaching the Italian league’s mid-point and this week also signed striker Mario Mandžukić.

The 23-year-old Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. Having spent his youth career at Chelsea, Tomori has also played in loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

He can play both center back and right back.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

