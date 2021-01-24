On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Defense shines as BYU tops Pepperdine 65-54

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 12:38 am
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brandon Averette recorded 15 points and six rebounds as BYU got past Pepperdine 65-54 on Saturday night.

Trevin Knell added 12 points for the Cougars, who held the Waves to 28.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a BYU opponent.

Kolby Lee had 10 points for BYU (13-3, 4-1 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Richard Harward added nine rebounds. Connor Harding had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Alex Barcello had four points despite leading the Cougars in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Colbey Ross had 21 points for the Waves (6-7, 2-2). Kessler Edwards added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kene Chukwuka had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|26 Future of Education Technology...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA satellites helped save 304 lives in 2020