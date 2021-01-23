On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Defense shines as Morehead St. routs UT Martin 76-44

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:04 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Morehead State won its seventh straight game, routing UT Martin 76-44 on Saturday.

Devon Cooper added 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who held the Skyhawks to 29.8 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Morehead State opponent..

James Baker, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (11-6, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Hunt, Jr. added seven rebounds and six assists.

UT Martin totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Holden had 16 points for the Skyhawks (3-9, 1-7), who have now lost nine games in a row.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

