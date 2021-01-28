On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Defense shines as UT Martin tops E. Illinois 51-41

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jaron Williams recorded 17 points as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 51-41 on Thursday night. Vinnie Viana added 11 points for the Skyhawks, who held the Panthers to 28.1% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an UT Martin opponent..

Ajani Kennedy had 14 rebounds for UT Martin (5-9, 3-7 Ohio Valley Conference).

Eastern Illinois totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Deang Deang had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (5-12, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Josiah Wallace added 11 points. Madani Diarra had nine rebounds.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles