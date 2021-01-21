Delaware looks to extend streak vs UNCW

Delaware (4-6, 2-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (6-5, 0-2)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UNC Wilmington. Delaware has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, a 91-82 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Delaware’s Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Andrew Carr have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Jaylen Sims has connected on 38.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Delaware is 0-6 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. UNC Wilmington is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC Wilmington is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Seahawks are 1-5 when opponents score more than 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Seahawks have averaged 25 free throws per game and 27.4 per game over their last five games.

