Denver hopes to end skid vs Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (6-6, 3-1) vs. Denver (1-8, 0-2)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to end its eight-game losing streak as it battles Oral Roberts. Oral Roberts beat North Dakota by 17 at home on Saturday. Denver lost 79-57 on the road to South Dakota on Jan. 3.

SENIOR STUDS: Oral Roberts’ Kevin Obanor, Max Abmas and RJ Glasper have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 87 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.OUTSTANDING OBANOR: Obanor has connected on 42.3 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 68.2 points while giving up 75.4.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Denver has an assist on 31 of 59 field goals (52.5 percent) over its past three games while Oral Roberts has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 26th among Division I teams. The Denver defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 241st overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.