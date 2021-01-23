On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DePaul 68, Marquette 61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:15 pm
DEPAUL (3-5)

Hall 3-5 2-5 8, Paulicap 1-3 0-3 2, Weems 1-5 0-0 2, Freeman-Liberty 6-14 5-5 19, Moore 5-13 10-10 21, Elvis 3-7 0-0 7, Ongenda 1-2 0-1 2, Salnave 2-6 0-0 4, McCauley 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-56 17-24 68.

MARQUETTE (8-7)

Cain 3-7 0-0 8, Garcia 1-4 0-0 3, John 2-7 0-0 4, Carton 7-13 5-7 23, McEwen 3-9 0-0 8, Lewis 3-11 0-0 6, Torrence 1-6 0-0 3, Elliott 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 22-62 7-9 61.

Halftime_DePaul 30-24. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-19 (Freeman-Liberty 2-5, McCauley 1-1, Elvis 1-3, Moore 1-6, Salnave 0-1, Weems 0-3), Marquette 10-33 (Carton 4-10, Cain 2-6, McEwen 2-6, Garcia 1-2, Torrence 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Elliott 0-3). Rebounds_DePaul 34 (Hall 7), Marquette 31 (John, Lewis 8). Assists_DePaul 10 (Moore, Elvis 3), Marquette 12 (Carton, Torrence 3). Total Fouls_DePaul 12, Marquette 19.

