DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58

VALPARAISO (3-8)
Krikke 2-8 2-2 6, McMillan 1-3 0-2 2, Gordon 3-12 5-5 12, Sackey 2-4 5-6 9, Clay 3-9 1-2 7, Kpegeol 1-7 6-6 8, S.Edwards 3-5 0-0 6, Barrett 2-3 0-0 5, Ognacevic 1-2 0-0 3, Helm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-23 58.
DEPAUL (2-4)
Hall 2-8 2-2 7, Paulicap 2-3 7-10 11, Weems 8-14 1-1 20, Freeman-Liberty 3-9 0-0 7, Moore 5-10 2-2 14, Ongenda 2-5 0-1 4, Elvis 0-2 0-0 0, McCauley 3-6 0-0 8, Salnave 1-4 2-3 4, K.Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Favre 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-19 77.
Halftime_DePaul 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 3-15 (Barrett 1-1, Ognacevic 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Kpegeol 0-1, S.Edwards 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Clay 0-3), DePaul 9-22 (Weems 3-6, Moore 2-3, McCauley 2-5, Hall 1-2, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, Elvis 0-1, Salnave 0-1). Rebounds_Valparaiso 30 (Gordon, Kpegeol 7), DePaul 37 (Hall 10). Assists_Valparaiso 10 (Sackey 3), DePaul 15 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 16, DePaul 19.
