Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 75

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 7:15 pm
DETROIT (5-8)

Waterman 4-5 0-0 10, Davis 10-23 0-0 25, Fraser 1-3 2-2 4, Rose 6-7 0-1 12, Kuol 4-8 0-0 9, Johnson 5-9 2-2 14, Brandon 1-1 0-0 2, Isiani 1-2 0-0 2, Koka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 4-5 78.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (8-9)

Akuchie 5-12 5-7 18, Bohannon 3-5 0-0 6, Covington 9-14 1-2 24, Hunter 4-11 0-0 9, Rathan-Mayes 4-14 1-1 13, Ogoro 0-0 3-6 3, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Vargo 0-0 0-0 0, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-16 75.

Halftime_Detroit 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-24 (Davis 5-14, Waterman 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Kuol 1-3), Youngstown St. 13-33 (Covington 5-6, Rathan-Mayes 4-13, Akuchie 3-5, Hunter 1-6, Bohannon 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Hamperian 0-1). Rebounds_Detroit 24 (Brandon 5), Youngstown St. 29 (Akuchie 11). Assists_Detroit 16 (Davis 7), Youngstown St. 20 (Rathan-Mayes 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 12, Youngstown St. 12.

