Detroit 82, Oakland 72

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:01 pm
DETROIT (4-8)

Waterman 7-11 0-1 18, Brandon 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 9-15 4-4 27, Rose 6-11 4-5 16, Kuol 4-11 0-0 10, Fraser 1-2 1-1 3, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Isiani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 9-11 82.

OAKLAND (6-13)

Oladapo 4-7 1-3 9, Parrish 3-7 0-0 6, Townsend 0-1 4-4 4, Moore 10-18 1-1 23, Williams 8-16 2-2 24, Kangu 2-4 0-0 6, Young 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 8-10 72.

Halftime_Detroit 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-31 (Davis 5-10, Waterman 4-8, Johnson 2-5, Kuol 2-6, Rose 0-2), Oakland 10-25 (Williams 6-13, Kangu 2-3, Moore 2-4, Parrish 0-2, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_Brandon. Rebounds_Detroit 30 (Kuol 9), Oakland 28 (Parrish, Young 8). Assists_Detroit 21 (Davis 7), Oakland 19 (Moore 11). Total Fouls_Detroit 16, Oakland 10.

