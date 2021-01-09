On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Detroit hosts Utah following overtime win against Phoenix

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Utah Jazz (5-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Utah Jazz after the Pistons took down the Suns 110-105 in overtime.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-22 at home. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Utah finished 24-21 in Western Conference action and 21-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 108.8 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission