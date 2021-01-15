On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Detroit visits Miami on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Detroit Pistons (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Pistons face Miami.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and went 29-7 at home a season ago. The Heat shot 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall and 12-31 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from deep.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (health and safety protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols), Maurice Harkless: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration