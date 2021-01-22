On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Diggins makes putback at buzzer, UIC tops Youngstown State

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 8:23 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Diggins tapped in an airball just before the buzzer as Illinois-Chicago edged past Youngstown State 67-66 on Friday.

Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon missed two free throws with eight seconds left and Diggins secured the rebound. Teyvion Kirk dribbled down the court into a double team in the corner and his 3-point attempt was off, but Diggins was left alone under the basket for a putback.

Kirk had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Rob Howard had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Diggins added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (8-4, 5-2 Horizon League). Braelen Bridges added 10 points.

Bohannon had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Penguins (7-8, 3-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Daniel Ogoro had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s