On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Diong lifts UNLV over Benedictine Mesa 99-45

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as UNLV routed Benedictine Mesa 99-45 on Thursday. David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Nicquel Blake had 15 points and seven assists for UNLV (5-6), which won its fourth consecutive game. Devin Tillis added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 99 points were a season best for UNLV.

Maurice Walton had 16 points for the Redhawks, whose season-opening losing streak reached five games.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s