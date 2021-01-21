Diong lifts UNLV over Benedictine Mesa 99-45

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as UNLV routed Benedictine Mesa 99-45 on Thursday. David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Nicquel Blake had 15 points and seven assists for UNLV (5-6), which won its fourth consecutive game. Devin Tillis added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 99 points were a season best for UNLV.

Maurice Walton had 16 points for the Redhawks, whose season-opening losing streak reached five games.

