Drake 68, Missouri St. 61

DRAKE (14-0)
Brodie 7-12 2-2 16, Hemphill 5-13 2-6 12, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, Penn 7-19 3-5 20, Wilkins 0-6 0-0 0, Sturtz 3-6 7-8 13, Yesufu 2-7 0-0 5, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 14-21 68.
MISSOURI ST. (9-2)
Mosley 6-15 5-6 17, Prim 8-17 2-2 18, Ridder 0-3 0-0 0, Black 1-8 0-0 3, Hervey 2-5 2-2 6, Sharp 5-9 2-4 13, Patterson 2-2 0-0 4, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 11-14 61.
Halftime_Missouri St. 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Drake 4-14 (Penn 3-8, Yesufu 1-3, Wilkins 0-1, Murphy 0-2), Missouri St. 2-16 (Sharp 1-2, Black 1-7, Hervey 0-2, Mosley 0-2, Ridder 0-3). Fouled Out_Hervey. Rebounds_Drake 36 (Brodie 15), Missouri St. 45 (Prim 16). Assists_Drake 6 (Penn, Yesufu 2), Missouri St. 9 (Mosley, Prim 3). Total Fouls_Drake 16, Missouri St. 16. A_1,989 (11,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments