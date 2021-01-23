Drexel 79, William & Mary 64

DREXEL (7-5)
Bickerstaff 4-7 0-0 8, Butler 7-8 7-8 21, Okros 5-10 0-0 12, Wynter 8-12 2-2 19, Walton 3-5 0-1 8, Juric 0-1 2-2 2, Oden 3-8 0-0 7, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 11-13 79.
WILLIAM & MARY (4-7)
Blair 4-8 4-6 12, Wight 2-4 0-0 4, Covington 5-13 0-0 11, Kochera 2-6 3-4 8, Loewe 5-17 4-4 15, Ayesa 2-5 0-0 6, Harvey 3-6 0-0 6, Stone 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 11-14 64.
Halftime_Drexel 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 6-19 (Walton 2-3, Okros 2-7, Wynter 1-3, Oden 1-5, Juric 0-1), William & Mary 5-21 (Ayesa 2-5, Covington 1-3, Kochera 1-4, Loewe 1-6, Wight 0-1, Blair 0-2). Fouled Out_Wight, Kochera. Rebounds_Drexel 29 (Bickerstaff 8), William & Mary 23 (Harvey 6). Assists_Drexel 17 (Wynter 4), William & Mary 8 (Kochera 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 13, William & Mary 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments