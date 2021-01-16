On Air: Motley Fool Money
Drexel 82, William & Mary 58

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAM & MARY (3-6)

Blair 5-10 2-4 13, Wight 2-3 2-3 7, Covington 5-11 2-2 15, Kochera 2-3 1-1 5, Loewe 7-15 1-1 16, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Ayesa 0-0 0-0 0, Milkereit 0-3 0-0 0, Harvey 1-2 0-0 2, Hermanovskis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-11 58.

DREXEL (6-4)

Bickerstaff 5-7 2-2 12, Butler 6-8 0-0 12, Okros 1-4 0-0 3, Wynter 9-16 0-0 19, Walton 8-10 0-0 20, Juric 2-5 0-0 5, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 2-2 0-0 4, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, House 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Kararinas 0-1 0-0 0, Keshgegian 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-59 3-4 82.

Halftime_Drexel 38-32. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 6-17 (Covington 3-3, Wight 1-2, Blair 1-3, Loewe 1-6, Stone 0-1, Milkereit 0-2), Drexel 7-17 (Walton 4-6, Juric 1-2, Okros 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Bell 0-1, Kararinas 0-1, Oden 0-1). Rebounds_William & Mary 18 (Covington 6), Drexel 30 (Butler 8). Assists_William & Mary 12 (Covington 5), Drexel 19 (Wynter 11). Total Fouls_William & Mary 10, Drexel 16.

