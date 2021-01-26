Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68

GEORGIA TECH (7-5)

Wright 6-17 0-0 12, Alvarado 10-15 3-3 26, Devoe 2-9 0-0 4, Parham 2-4 0-0 6, Usher 4-9 0-0 9, K.Moore 3-7 1-2 9, Sturdivant 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 4-5 68.

DUKE (6-5)

Hurt 6-11 4-7 17, Johnson 7-11 4-5 18, W.Moore 1-5 2-2 4, Roach 0-3 0-0 0, Steward 5-12 6-6 19, Goldwire 4-7 2-2 11, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Brakefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 18-22 75.

Halftime_Duke 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-24 (Alvarado 3-5, Parham 2-4, K.Moore 2-6, Usher 1-4, Wright 0-2, Devoe 0-3), Duke 5-16 (Steward 3-6, Goldwire 1-1, Hurt 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Roach 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 27 (Wright 14), Duke 38 (Hurt 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 15 (Wright 6), Duke 16 (Goldwire 7). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Duke 10.

