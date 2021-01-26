Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (7-5)

Wright 6-17 0-0 12, Alvarado 10-15 3-3 26, Devoe 2-9 0-0 4, Parham 2-4 0-0 6, Usher 4-9 0-0 9, K.Moore 3-7 1-2 9, Sturdivant 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 4-5 68.

DUKE (6-5)

Hurt 6-11 4-7 17, Johnson 7-11 4-5 18, W.Moore 1-5 2-2 4, Roach 0-3 0-0 0, Steward 5-12 6-6 19, Goldwire 4-7 2-2 11, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Brakefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 18-22 75.

Halftime_Duke 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-24 (Alvarado 3-5, Parham 2-4, K.Moore 2-6, Usher 1-4, Wright 0-2, Devoe 0-3), Duke 5-16 (Steward 3-6, Goldwire 1-1, Hurt 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Roach 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 27 (Wright 14), Duke 38 (Hurt 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 15 (Wright 6), Duke 16 (Goldwire 7). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Duke 10.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Building Data Enrichment and Account...
2|2 Adobe Connect & Flash: Ask The...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine