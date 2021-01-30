Trending:
Duke 79, Clemson 53

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 2:00 pm
CLEMSON (10-5)

Simms 7-13 4-5 19, Tyson 0-0 0-0 0, Dawes 2-6 0-0 6, Newman 1-7 0-0 2, Trapp 1-2 0-0 2, Honor 1-9 0-0 3, Prosper 3-7 0-2 6, Hunter 4-8 0-0 9, Hemenway 1-1 2-2 4, Baehre 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 20-57 8-11 53.

DUKE (7-5)

Hurt 4-7 4-4 13, Johnson 3-7 3-4 9, Moore 4-13 0-0 11, Goldwire 2-6 0-0 4, Steward 4-7 1-2 11, Roach 4-7 2-2 12, Baker 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 4-6 3-5 11, Brakefield 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Tape 0-0 0-0 0, Buckmire 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 13-17 79.

Halftime_Duke 41-22. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-21 (Dawes 2-5, Hunter 1-1, Simms 1-2, Honor 1-7, Baehre 0-1, Newman 0-1, Hall 0-2, Prosper 0-2), Duke 10-31 (Moore 3-9, Steward 2-4, Roach 2-5, Baker 2-6, Hurt 1-4, Goldwire 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 31 (Prosper 9), Duke 37 (Johnson 8). Assists_Clemson 13 (Simms 4), Duke 20 (Johnson, Goldwire 5). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Duke 13.

